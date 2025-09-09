iPhone 17 Lineup Starts at 256GB Storage, Pro Max Gets 2TB Option

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

For the first time, every model in Apple's latest flagship iPhone 17 lineup features a base 256GB storage capacity, up from the lowest 128GB option in the iPhone 16 series.

iphone lineup prices
The regular iPhone 17 now comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the all-new ultra-thin iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is offered in the same three capacities as the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, but with the addition of a maximum 2TB option. The price-to-capacity ratio is as follows:

Model Storage Price (USD)
iPhone 17 256GB $799
512GB $999
iPhone Air 256GB $999
512GB $1,199
1TB $1,399
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB $1,099
512GB $1,299
1TB $1,499
iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB $1,199
512GB $1,399
1TB $1,599
2TB $1,999

The iPhone 17 Pro begins at $1,099 for the 256GB model, while the larger Pro Max starts at $1,199 with the same storage. That represents a modest increase for the Pro, although it matches the price point of the 16 Pro's 256GB option. New this year, the Pro Max offers a 2TB configuration, topping the range at $1,999.

It is worth noting that we have seen 2TB storage rumors for the iPhone 14 Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, without Apple upgrading the storage space. Finally, the 2TB rumor has come to fruition with the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Pre-orders start Friday, September 12, ahead of deliveries to customers and in-store availability beginning Friday, September 19.

75 comments
1283 comments
58 comments

Top Rated Comments

Sydnxt Avatar
Sydnxt
9 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
$1999 hey... god damn.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SteveJobs2.0 Avatar
SteveJobs2.0
5 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
17 will be the best choice for the majority of people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
3 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
So strange this is reserved to the Pro Max. Like, those aren't hard drives where storage size can mean the drive needs to be larger... 2TB flash storage is like smaller than a peanut in volume these days
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Corefile Avatar
Corefile
1 minute ago at 12:10 pm
I got my Android Motorola phone for free.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments