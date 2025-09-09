Here's What the New Apple Watch Lineup Looks Like

Following today's "Awe dropping" special event, the Apple Watch lineup now contains five models at different price points.



The full new Apple Watch lineup is as follows:



Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): Starts at $249

Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm): Starts at $279

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm): Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm): Starts at $429

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Starts at $799

All of the new Apple Watches are available to pre-order now, with availability starting on Friday, September 19.

To make way for the latest models, the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have all been discontinued.