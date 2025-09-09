Apple Reintroduces MagSafe Battery

Friday September 5, 2025 9:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved. In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...