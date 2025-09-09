Apple Announces iPhone 17 Featuring Larger 6.3-Inch Display With ProMotion Support

Apple today announced the iPhone 17, a new standalone base model featuring a larger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion support and a higher maximum brightness.



Up from 6.1-inch display on last year's iPhone 16, the new 6.3-inch iPhone 17 now shares the same display size as Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model that's also about to be unveiled.

The regular iPhone 17 now comes with a 120Hz ProMotion display, with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Always-on display adjusts down to 1 Hz, with live activities and widgets remaining on the Lock Screen.

The new model's display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, with 3x better scratch resistance, and a new Apple-designed coating, bonded to Ceramic Shield at the atomic level. It also features a 7-layer antireflective coating, reducing glare and distractions, making it more readable in bright lighting conditions.

Powered by the new A19 chip, the iPhone 17 features a 6-core CPU, 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, plus a 5-core GPU.

In addition, iPhone 17 has "all-day battery life" and 8 more hours of video playback than iPhone 16. Just 10 minutes of charge gives you 8 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 17 comes in five colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White, and Sage.

More to follow...