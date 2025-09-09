Apple Announces iPhone 17 Featuring Larger 6.3-Inch Display With ProMotion Support
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Apple today announced the iPhone 17, a new standalone base model featuring a larger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion support and a higher maximum brightness.
Up from 6.1-inch display on last year's iPhone 16, the new 6.3-inch iPhone 17 now shares the same display size as Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model that's also about to be unveiled.
The regular iPhone 17 now comes with a 120Hz ProMotion display, with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. The Always-on display adjusts down to 1 Hz, with live activities and widgets remaining on the Lock Screen.
The new model's display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, with 3x better scratch resistance, and a new Apple-designed coating, bonded to Ceramic Shield at the atomic level. It also features a 7-layer antireflective coating, reducing glare and distractions, making it more readable in bright lighting conditions.
Powered by the new A19 chip, the iPhone 17 features a 6-core CPU, 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, plus a 5-core GPU.
In addition, iPhone 17 has "all-day battery life" and 8 more hours of video playback than iPhone 16. Just 10 minutes of charge gives you 8 hours of video playback.
The iPhone 17 comes in five colors: Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, White, and Sage.
More to follow...
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved.
In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
It's almost time for the September 9 Apple event, and last minute rumors have been trickling in. For a quick catch up, we've recapped the new information that we've heard over the last few days.
Battery
Alleged battery capacities for the iPhone 17 models were spotted in a Chinese regulatory database, and in the past, this database has provided accurate battery information.
iPhone 17 -...