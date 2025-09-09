Apple Seeds watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 Release Candidates
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming one week after the ninth betas were released. The release candidates are the final versions of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 that will debut to the public as long as no last minute bugs are located.
The software updates can be downloaded through the Settings app on each device. visionOS 26 is only available to developers, but watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 can be downloaded by public beta testers too.
watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 adopt new Liquid Glass design changes inspired by visionOS, much like iOS 26 and macOS 26. watchOS has a new AI-powered Workout Buddy for motivation and the Smart Stack incorporates more personal context for better suggestions. There's also a new Notes app and support for Live Translation.
tvOS 26 supports karaoke using an iPhone as a microphone, improvements for using AirPlay speakers with a TV, new Aerial screen savers, and support for quicker logins to apps at setup thanks to Apple Account syncing.
visionOS 26 adds support for spatial widgets that can be placed anywhere in the space around you, along with refinements to make personas more lifelike and support for shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users.
watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26 will launch on September 15.
