iPhone 17, Air, and iPhone 17 Pro: Here's How Much RAM in Each Model

Apple does not advertise RAM amounts in iPhones, but MacRumors has confirmed this information in the latest version of Apple's developer tool Xcode 26.



Here is how much RAM is in each new iPhone model:

iPhone 17: 8GB

8GB iPhone Air: 12GB

12GB iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB

12GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

This confirms the rumored RAM amounts for these devices.

Compared to the iPhone 16 series, RAM has increased in all models except for the base model.

Here is how much RAM is in the iPhone 16 models:

iPhone 16: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Plus: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8GB

Xcode has accurately revealed RAM amounts for many iPhone generations.

All of the new iPhone models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and many other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later, on Friday, September 19.