iPhone Air Weight: How Apple's Thinnest iPhone Compares
The new iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest iPhone to date, which means it's also lighter than the standard iPhone models. Apple also switched from titanium to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models, resulting in some weight differences. Given these changes, Here's how the iPhone 17 weights compare to the iPhone 16 weights.
- iPhone Air - 5.82 ounces (165 grams)
- iPhone 17 - 6.24 ounces (177 grams)
- iPhone 17 Pro - 7.27 ounces (206 grams)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max - 8.22 ounces (233 grams)
- iPhone 16 - 6 ounces (170 grams)
- iPhone 16 Plus - 7.03 ounces (199 grams)
- iPhone 16 Pro - 7.03 ounces (199 grams)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max - 7.99 ounces (227 grams)
The iPhone Air is seven percent lighter than the iPhone 17, and 34 percent lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The thin design will make the device feel even lighter than its weight suggests, and it should be easier to hold for extended periods. While it is close in weight to the iPhone 17, it has a larger display.
The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro feature 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone Air has a 6.5-inch display and the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design.
The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...