iPhone Air Weight: How Apple's Thinnest iPhone Compares

The new iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date, which means it's also lighter than the standard ‌iPhone‌ models. Apple also switched from titanium to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models, resulting in some weight differences. Given these changes, Here's how the iPhone 17 weights compare to the iPhone 16 weights.

iPhone Air - 5.82 ounces (165 grams)

- 5.82 ounces (165 grams) iPhone 17 - 6.24 ounces (177 grams)

- 6.24 ounces (177 grams) iPhone 17 Pro - 7.27 ounces (206 grams)

- 7.27 ounces (206 grams) iPhone 17 Pro Max - 8.22 ounces (233 grams)

- 8.22 ounces (233 grams) iPhone 16 - 6 ounces (170 grams)

- 6 ounces (170 grams) iPhone 16 Plus - 7.03 ounces (199 grams)

- 7.03 ounces (199 grams) iPhone 16 Pro - 7.03 ounces (199 grams)

- 7.03 ounces (199 grams) iPhone 16 Pro Max - 7.99 ounces (227 grams)

The ‌iPhone‌ Air is seven percent lighter than the ‌iPhone 17‌, and 34 percent lighter than the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. The thin design will make the device feel even lighter than its weight suggests, and it should be easier to hold for extended periods. While it is close in weight to the ‌iPhone 17‌, it has a larger display.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ and 17 Pro feature 6.3-inch displays, while the ‌iPhone‌ Air has a 6.5-inch display and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max has a 6.9-inch display.