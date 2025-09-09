Beats Announces Three New iPhone Cases

by

Beats today announced a new collection of cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

iphone 17 beats cases
The Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Case with MagSafe & Camera Control is designed to be thin and light. It is available for the ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone‌ Air, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

The Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Kickstand Case with ‌MagSafe‌ & Camera Control comes with a removable lanyard that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free landscape viewing. To form the kickstand, an adapter at the end of the lanyard slides open and attaches to a magnetic point on the side of the case. It is available for ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

Both designs offer a double-shot hardshell case, an interior microfiber lining, and an outer matte finish that reduces scratches, smudges, and fingerprints. Both cases are available in Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, and Pebble Pink.

The Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Case with ‌MagSafe‌ & Camera Control is available for $45, while the Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Kickstand Case with ‌MagSafe‌ & Camera Control is available for $59.

In addition, the Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Rugged Case with ‌MagSafe‌ & Camera Control provides extra protection. It features a rugged polymer backing with additional impact-absorbing sidewalls, an enclosed bottom for enhanced protection, and a grippy textured matte exterior.

The Beats ‌iPhone 17‌ Rugged Case with ‌MagSafe‌ & Camera Control is available for ‌iPhone 17‌, ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max in Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange for $79. The new Beats cases are available to order starting today.

