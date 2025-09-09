iOS 26 Will Let You Match Your Home Screen Icons to Your iPhone Case
The release candidate version of iOS 26 includes a new feature that lets you set an icon tint color that matches your iPhone case or your iPhone.
When you long press on the Home Screen and then choose the customize option, there's a new iPhone case icon at the bottom of the "Tinted" menu. Tapping it will automatically change the color of Home Screen icons to the color of the case that you're using.
Of course, this requires a MagSafe case that the iPhone recognizes, so it is essentially a feature designed to work with Apple cases. If you don't see a colorful MagSafe ring that matches your case color when you put your case on your iPhone, it's probably not going to work with icon tinting. You can also opt to change your icon colors to the color of your iPhone by tapping on the iPhone icon.
Tinted icons in iOS 26 have a new Liquid Glass look with added translucency. Tints are applied to all icons and widgets on the Home Screen.
You can still manually change the color of the tint, or choose a color from your wallpaper. iOS 26 is set to come out on Monday, September 15.
