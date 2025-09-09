Apple Extends Free Access to Satellite Features Across iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Models

by

Apple today announced it is providing existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users with an additional year of free access to its suite of satellite features. The company revealed this extension in its press releases for the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models.

iPhone Satellite Feature
The free period will be extended for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who activated their device in a country that supports Apple's satellite features prior to 12 a.m. Pacific Time today, according to Apple. That means the features will continue to work for free on devices that are already activated until at least mid-September of 2026.

Free access to the satellite features on iPhone 15 models was set to end this month, prior to this extension. For the iPhone 14 models, free access to the features should have initially ended in September 2024, but Apple has extended the trial period twice now for those devices. The implication is that Apple will eventually charge a fee for the features, but it has yet to confirm such a plan, and it is unclear what pricing would look like.

It is possible that Apple will eventually decide to keep the satellite features free forever, given the life-saving potential, but only time will tell.

Apple's satellite features include Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages via satellite, Find My via satellite, and Roadside Assistance via satellite, with availability varying by country. These features work when you are in a supported area without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. Apple's satellite partner is currently Globalstar.

Macusercom
20 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
I assume they will keep the satellite SOS indefinitely and at some point charge users for FindMy or sending texts to your contacts via satellite.

There is no way Apple puts an emergency SOS behind a paywall. Imagine the backlash if someone was injured or died because they didn't pay for it. Also, having a button saying something like "subscribe now to use this feature" while you're in danger probably also is not the best idea
Apple_Robert
Apple_Robert
29 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
Good move by Apple to keep some iPhone users who might need the feature happy. There will come a time when we will probably have to pay for service.
ConfusedChris
ConfusedChris
8 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
“Man Dies In Wilderness After Apple Switched Off Satellite Feature” - wouldn’t look too good.

“These are the people we saved this year with Apple Watch, …”
“These are the people we let die this year …

edit: ipedro beat me to it!
MilaM
MilaM
16 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
I appreciate having the satellite service as a backup for emergencies. I don't think I would pay for it if it was a monthly subscription though. It's very rare that I move in areas without reception.

Maybe Apple could charge a price per message, even if it's high. This way you could still use it in an emergency situation.
