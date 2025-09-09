Apple Extends Free Access to Satellite Features Across iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Models
Apple today announced it is providing existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users with an additional year of free access to its suite of satellite features. The company revealed this extension in its press releases for the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models.
The free period will be extended for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who activated their device in a country that supports Apple's satellite features prior to 12 a.m. Pacific Time today, according to Apple. That means the features will continue to work for free on devices that are already activated until at least mid-September of 2026.
Free access to the satellite features on iPhone 15 models was set to end this month, prior to this extension. For the iPhone 14 models, free access to the features should have initially ended in September 2024, but Apple has extended the trial period twice now for those devices. The implication is that Apple will eventually charge a fee for the features, but it has yet to confirm such a plan, and it is unclear what pricing would look like.
It is possible that Apple will eventually decide to keep the satellite features free forever, given the life-saving potential, but only time will tell.
Apple's satellite features include Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages via satellite, Find My via satellite, and Roadside Assistance via satellite, with availability varying by country. These features work when you are in a supported area without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. Apple's satellite partner is currently Globalstar.
