Apple Announces AirPods Pro 3 With Better Active Noise Cancellation, Heart Rate Monitor, and More

Apple today announced the AirPods Pro 3 during its "Awe Dropping" event at Apple Park. The new ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ feature better Active Noise Cancellation, better in-ear fit, and upgraded audio, with a slightly updated design when compared to the previous model.



Specifically, Apple said that ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ feature 2x better ANC than AirPods Pro 2, and 4x better ANC than the original ‌AirPods Pro‌. The new model also supports live translation, which automatically translates foreign languages for you in real time.

More to follow...