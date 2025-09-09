Apple Announces AirPods Pro 3 With Better Active Noise Cancellation, Heart Rate Monitor, and More

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced the AirPods Pro 3 during its "Awe Dropping" event at Apple Park. The new ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ feature better Active Noise Cancellation, better in-ear fit, and upgraded audio, with a slightly updated design when compared to the previous model.

Specifically, Apple said that ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ feature 2x better ANC than AirPods Pro 2, and 4x better ANC than the original ‌AirPods Pro‌. The new model also supports live translation, which automatically translates foreign languages for you in real time.

More to follow...

75 comments
55 comments
119 comments
Top Rated Comments

Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Haha Mark Gurman was wrong!!!
Score: 21
AAPLbuyback Avatar
AAPLbuyback
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Rumors of no improved ANC wrong again. So many bad rumors.
Score: 16
jyw104 Avatar
jyw104
30 minutes ago at 10:15 am
No price increase as well.

Small mercies.
Score: 5
SVTmaniac Avatar
SVTmaniac
21 minutes ago at 10:24 am

oh wow I didn't think of this use. My cleaners have no idea what they are in for...... I can't wait to hear about their dinner plans.
Nail salons are gonna be lit.
Score: 5
macduke Avatar
macduke
32 minutes ago at 10:13 am
So the rumors were way off about this one not having any audio or ANC improvements and just the new heart rate sensor. The 8 hour battery life sounds amazing, along with the foam tips which I have always wanted! This is back as a day one upgrade for me!
Score: 5
BoricuaHec01 Avatar
BoricuaHec01
27 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Good to hear who's talking s*** in another language with Live Translation.
Score: 4
