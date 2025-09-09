Get Ready for Liquid Glass: You Can Download iOS 26, macOS Tahoe and More on September 15

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 will be released to the public on Monday, September 15, Apple announced during today's "Awe Dropping" Apple event.

iOS 26 Glass Feature
The new operating system updates are set to launch five days ahead of when the new iPhone 17 models and new Apple Watches will be released on Friday, September 19. The ‌iPhone 17‌ models will come with ‌iOS 26‌, and the new Apple Watch models will feature ‌watchOS 26‌.

These are some of the biggest updates that Apple has released in the last few years, mainly because all of the software features the new Liquid Glass design. Liquid Glass will be most noticeable in ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, and macOS Tahoe, but it's also present in the other updates.

Expect a new look for everything on your iPhone, from the Lock and Home Screens to apps. Liquid Glass has a translucent, glass-like look, and Apple has also made changes to navigation with simplified navigation bars, pop out menus, and more.

The updates also bring new Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation to the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps, while Apple Music has useful options like AutoMix and Lyrics Translation. There's a new Games app, Preview is available on the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, and the Phone app has expanded from the ‌iPhone‌ to the ‌iPad‌ and the Mac.

For more on what's new in the updates, we have dedicated roundups for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.

