Apple Watch SE 3 Announced With Always-On Display, Fast Charging, and More

For the first time in three years, there is a new Apple Watch SE.



The budget-conscious Apple Watch SE 3 features an S10 chip, an always-on display, a new Sleep Score feature, Double Tap gesture support, wrist temperature sensing for retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, 5G support on cellular configurations, on-device Siri, and more.

Apple Watch SE 3 is available in Starlight and Midnight, in 40mm and 44mm sizes. In the U.S., pricing starts at $249. Pre-orders begin today, ahead of a Friday, September 19 launch.



With watchOS 26, which will be released on Monday, September 15, the Apple Watch SE will support the new Workout Buddy feature powered by Apple Intelligence.