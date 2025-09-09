Apple Watch SE 3 Announced With Always-On Display, Fast Charging, and More

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

For the first time in three years, there is a new Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE 3
The budget-conscious Apple Watch SE 3 features an S10 chip, an always-on display, a new Sleep Score feature, Double Tap gesture support, wrist temperature sensing for retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, 5G support on cellular configurations, on-device Siri, and more.

Apple Watch SE 3 is available in Starlight and Midnight, in 40mm and 44mm sizes. In the U.S., pricing starts at $249. Pre-orders begin today, ahead of a Friday, September 19 launch.

Apple Watch SE 3 Features
With watchOS 26, which will be released on Monday, September 15, the Apple Watch SE will support the new Workout Buddy feature powered by Apple Intelligence.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch SE
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch SE (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article75 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article55 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro's Biggest Design Mystery is Finally Solved

Friday September 5, 2025 9:33 am PDT by
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved. In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Read Full Article119 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Release Date and Pre-Orders

Monday September 8, 2025 11:30 am PDT by
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

iPhone 17: Last Minute Rumor Recap Ahead of Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday September 8, 2025 1:48 pm PDT by
It's almost time for the September 9 Apple event, and last minute rumors have been trickling in. For a quick catch up, we've recapped the new information that we've heard over the last few days. Battery Alleged battery capacities for the iPhone 17 models were spotted in a Chinese regulatory database, and in the past, this database has provided accurate battery information. iPhone 17 -...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

Corrode Avatar
Corrode
15 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Wow a ton of value in the SE now. Especially that always-on display.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am
This seems like a really solid value. I'm torn between getting an Apple Watch SE with cellular for my 6th grader who needs some cellular connectivity for calling us for various after school activities, or if I should try to hold out for another year and get her a used iPhone. Don't really feel like a 6th grader needs a smartphone, but she says most of her friends have one. If I get her an SE, it might hold her off on bugging me about it for a couple more years and save some money on the phone bill, lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
17 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Fast charging, AOD ( if that floats your boat). This is the one to buy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments