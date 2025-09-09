Apple Seeds macOS Tahoe Release Candidate

Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate of macOS Tahoe 26 for testing purposes, with the RC coming after nine rounds of betas. The release candidate is the finalized version of macOS Tahoe that will be released to the public if no bugs are discovered during this last week of testing.



Registered developers can download the new beta software through the System Settings app.

macOS Tahoe features Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, which extends across all of the new updates this year. Apple also brought the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time, and introduced a new cross-platform Games app.

With the update, Apple overhauled how Spotlight works, enabling new functionality that allows it to be used to complete all kinds of actions like sending emails without having to open up an app. There are also changes to a number of apps, including Messages, Safari, and Notes.

All of the new features that are included in macOS Tahoe are outlined in our dedicated roundup. macOS Tahoe is set to launch on September 15.