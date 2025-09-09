iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Pre-Orders Begin on September 12

Apple will begin accepting preorders for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max on Friday, September 12 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The new iPhones will launch on Friday, September 19.



Pricing on the ‌iPhone 17‌ starts at $799, while the iPhone 17 Air starts at $999. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ starts at $1099, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199.

All of the ‌iPhone 17‌ models feature ProMotion refresh rates, a 18-megapixel front camera, and A19 or A19 Pro chips. The ‌iPhone‌ Air is Apple's thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date and it has only a single-lens rear camera and lower battery life, while the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max feature upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto lenses, an upgraded body that's more durable, improved anti-reflective coating, and a new rear camera design.

Apple doesn't plan to start accepting pre-orders for the new ‌iPhone‌ models until this Friday, but you can pre-order the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 starting today.