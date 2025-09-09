iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Support 25W Qi2.2 Charging

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max can charge at up to 25W using the next-generation Qi2.2 chargers. Qi2.2 is an upgraded specification that matches the 25W charging speed of the updated MagSafe specification introduced last year.



Apple debuted ‌MagSafe‌ 2 last year, and the iPhone 16 models, ‌iPhone 17‌, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models can charge at up to 25W over ‌MagSafe‌, so now the new devices will be able to get the same charging speed with Qi2.2.

Qi2.2 charging speeds require a Qi2.2 charger, and accessory makers are starting to come out with wireless charging options that support the new standard.

The iPhone Air is limited to 20W charging over ‌MagSafe‌ and Qi2.2, so it is not able to reach the 25W charging speeds that other models are capable of.