Apple Seeds iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Release Candidates
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate versions of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple seeded the ninth betas. Release candidates represent the finalized version of new software that will be provided to the public provided no last minute bugs are discovered.
Registered developers and public beta testers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 feature Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.
Apple's software includes features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more. In iPadOS 26, there's a whole new multitasking system that supports multiple app windows for a more Mac-like experience.
For more on the features in iOS 26, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. New features have been found in each of the betas, and you can get a recap here: beta 2, for beta 3, beta 4, beta 5, beta 6, and beta 7.
Apple plans to release iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 on September 15.
