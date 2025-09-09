Apple's iPhone Air Battery Pack Costs $99, Extends 27 Hour Battery to 40 Hours

Apple designed a new MagSafe battery to go along with the super thin iPhone Air, and the accessory is available for purchase as of today.



The ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌MagSafe‌ Battery is priced at $99, and it lists compatibility with just the ‌iPhone‌ Air, so it is not clear if it will work with other iPhone 17 models. It's possible the camera plateau on the Pro models is too large to accommodate the battery. The ‌MagSafe‌ Battery provides up to 12W charging over ‌MagSafe‌, and 20W when it is connected to the ‌iPhone‌ Air and a power adapter at the same time.

Apple says that the battery is thin, lightweight, and designed to slip into a pocket. It adds up to 65 percent charge to the ‌iPhone‌ Air, "extending battery life further than that of any other ‌iPhone‌."

The ‌iPhone‌ Air lasts for up to 27 hours when watching videos, and up to 22 hours when streaming video. With the ‌MagSafe‌ Battery, it lasts for up to 40 hours when watching videos, and up to 35 hours when streaming video.

You'll be able to pre-order the ‌iPhone‌ Air on Friday, September 12. It is priced starting at $999 for 256GB storage.