Apple's iPhone Air Battery Pack Costs $99, Extends 27 Hour Battery to 40 Hours

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple designed a new MagSafe battery to go along with the super thin iPhone Air, and the accessory is available for purchase as of today.

apple iphone air battery pack
The ‌iPhone‌ Air ‌MagSafe‌ Battery is priced at $99, and it lists compatibility with just the ‌iPhone‌ Air, so it is not clear if it will work with other iPhone 17 models. It's possible the camera plateau on the Pro models is too large to accommodate the battery. The ‌MagSafe‌ Battery provides up to 12W charging over ‌MagSafe‌, and 20W when it is connected to the ‌iPhone‌ Air and a power adapter at the same time.

Apple says that the battery is thin, lightweight, and designed to slip into a pocket. It adds up to 65 percent charge to the ‌iPhone‌ Air, "extending battery life further than that of any other ‌iPhone‌."

The ‌iPhone‌ Air lasts for up to 27 hours when watching videos, and up to 22 hours when streaming video. With the ‌MagSafe‌ Battery, it lasts for up to 40 hours when watching videos, and up to 35 hours when streaming video.

You'll be able to pre-order the ‌iPhone‌ Air on Friday, September 12. It is priced starting at $999 for 256GB storage.

Top Rated Comments

MacTwick Avatar
MacTwick
33 minutes ago at 11:43 am
The iPhone 17 Air has the same battery as my 16 Pro.

That's very impressive.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gagaliya Avatar
gagaliya
21 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Some of you guys are really dense. The point of this phone is the light weight and thinness in the pocket, we are at the point where the tech is good enough that it doesn’t compromise performance much by making it thin. I for one am tired carrying the iPhone pro in my pocket especially during the summer with lightweight pants, this would be perfect.

The battery pack is for those occasions like on the plane or hiking where you need the extra juice, as it’s removable you can carry just the air during day to day. How is this setup anywhere close to “just get a pro instead”

This is the phone I been looking for.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
31 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Reminder: Apple selling this does not mean every single iPhone 17 Air user will be needing this. It's there for people who get enough battery life with its built-in battery, but for those occasions where you think it might not be enough and you might need to top up. I own a 15 Pro with 90% attery health and it lasts me through the day, my sister gas a regular 14 and it lasts here all day. So for people like us, this is great because the big win is it's not a brick. Btw Apple likes selling accessories as they have like 600% margins on them.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
26 minutes ago at 11:49 am

Didn't they do this humpback thing before and it failed spectacularly?
MagSafe power banks are great.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ForkHandles Avatar
ForkHandles
32 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Or..... buy a pro! I don't get it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
31 minutes ago at 11:44 am
I guess I'm not the target audience for the air, but am questioning who is.

For another $99 you can extend the battery life of your air, or, you can just buy a pro and get more cameras too???
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments