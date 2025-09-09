iPhone 17 Pro Has Toggle to Disable Screen Flickering (PWM)

The iPhone 17 Pro models include an Accessibility setting to disable pulse width modulation (PWM), according to information found in the iOS 26 release candidate.



There will be a toggle located in the Display and Text Size section of the Accessibility settings on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌. Users will be able to turn PWM on, or turn it off. A description:



Disables pulse width modulation to provide a different way to dim the OLED display, which can create a smoother display output at low brightness levels. Disabling PWM may affect low brightness display performance under certain conditions.

It is possible that the PWM toggle will be available on all iPhone 17 models, but we can only confirm that it's an option on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌.

Pulse width modulation is used for adjusting the brightness of a display. PWM is designed to quickly switch LED or OLED pixels on or off to control the brightness that people perceive. Some users are bothered by PWM and can see a flickering at lower brightness levels.

Affected users often complain of eye strain, headaches, and other symptoms, but it is a technology that display makers use because it is energy efficient. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and perhaps other ‌iPhone 17‌ models could provide those who are bothered by PWM with a fix.