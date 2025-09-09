AirPods Pro 3 and New Apple Watch Models Now Available for Pre-Order

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

The online Apple Store is now back up, and Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.

airpods pro 3 light blue
All of the new devices will be delivered to customers starting on Friday, September 19. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 models will start on Friday, September 12.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are priced at $249, and they feature updated Active Noise Cancellation, a new case and earbud design, improved audio quality, and heart rate sensing.

The Apple Watch Series 11 has 5G support, hypertension alerts and a new sleep score feature, as does the Ultra 3. Apple also added satellite connectivity to the Ultra 3, while the SE has new health-related features.

Pricing on the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ starts at $249, pricing on the Series 11 starts at $399, and pricing on the Ultra 3 is $799.

75 comments
1293 comments
58 comments
120 comments

Top Rated Comments

nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
39 minutes ago at 11:36 am
Oh noes…




Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes
wuftbink Avatar
wuftbink
49 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Live translate in 5 languages is just embarrassing.

* English (United Kingdom)
* English (United States)
* French (France) - not available in the EU (!!!!)
* German (Germany)
* Portuguese (Brazil)
* Spanish (Spain) - not available in the EU (!!!!)
Score: 3 Votes
macduke Avatar
macduke
47 minutes ago at 11:29 am
Thanks for the heads up. Ordered! This is one of my favorite Apple devices of all time and is an instant day one purchase. Seems like the last minute rumors were incorrect, and I'm glad for that! I think there was information about AirPods Ultra that got in there, and it caused people to backtrack on features for this one. I'm not really sure I want camera in-air gesture controls in my AirPods, so I'm fine with these improvements. The better fitment is huge for me, as I occasionally have an AirPod Pro fall out of my ear and it was almost disastrous. I have strange ears so I'm liking the additional sizes, foam which tends to stay in my ears better, and the adjusted angle to keep them snug.

All the other audio, ANC and battery life improvements are icing on the cake, as is the longer range for finding them, as I often get notices that they are out of range and I need to move around more.
Score: 2 Votes
Gator5000e Avatar
Gator5000e
46 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Ordered the APP3 so I can give up my Lightning APP2s, finally. Don't see enough in Apple+ Watch 11 to upgrade from my 10.
Score: 2 Votes
Gator5000e Avatar
Gator5000e
44 minutes ago at 11:31 am
The APPs coming with foam tips is going to hurt Comply I would imagine.
Score: 2 Votes
JaJaWa Avatar
JaJaWa
49 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Do I need the AirPods Pro 3 for Live Translation or will the Pro 2 support it when updated?
Score: 2 Votes
Read All Comments