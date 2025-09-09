AirPods Pro 3 and New Apple Watch Models Now Available for Pre-Order

The online Apple Store is now back up, and Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.



All of the new devices will be delivered to customers starting on Friday, September 19. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 models will start on Friday, September 12.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are priced at $249, and they feature updated Active Noise Cancellation, a new case and earbud design, improved audio quality, and heart rate sensing.

The Apple Watch Series 11 has 5G support, hypertension alerts and a new sleep score feature, as does the Ultra 3. Apple also added satellite connectivity to the Ultra 3, while the SE has new health-related features.

Pricing on the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ starts at $249, pricing on the Series 11 starts at $399, and pricing on the Ultra 3 is $799.