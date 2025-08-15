The MacRumors Show: Apple's Big Plan to Revamp the Smart Home

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through Apple's plan to focus on the smart home with a host of new devices and improvements to Siri.

An upgrade to ChatGPT-5 integration is planned for Siri with iOS 26 , aiming to improve reasoning capabilities. The next-generation version of ‌Siri‌ is now being tested with third-party apps including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. A more advanced large language model-based ‌Siri‌, which will be more powerful than the "personalized" ‌Siri‌, could launch as early as next spring. A visually redesigned ‌Siri‌ interface for iPhones and iPads is also under consideration for release in 2026.

The company is said to be recruiting engineers for its "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" team tasked with enhancing ‌Siri‌, Spotlight, Safari, and other services. This team is in the early stages of creating a "new ChatGPT-like search experience" and is even exploring the possibility of a standalone "answer engine" app.

The next-generation HomePod mini is expected to launch this year and will shift further toward the smart home. It will incorporate Apple's "S11" chip, a new Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E support, and potentially a second-generation ultra-wideband chip for enhanced spatial awareness. The refresh may also bring improved sound quality alongside new color options. Likewise, a new Apple TV is expected to launch this year with the A17 Pro chip and the new Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip.

Meanwhile, Apple's first smart home hub is now expected in 2026 and will feature a 7-inch display paired with an integrated speaker, taking visual cues from Google's Nest Hub with a square display, thin black or white bezels, rounded corners, and a half-dome-shaped base. Designed for shared household use, its interface will emphasize clock faces and widgets for core Apple apps, including Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes. ‌Siri‌ could feature a new visual interface, personified and inspired by the Mac Finder icon. The device will include a front-facing camera to deliver personalized content and features for each user, but it will not run third-party apps or have an app store. It is rumored to heavily rely on the next-generation version of ‌Siri‌.

Apple is also believed to be working on a Ring-style home security camera with facial recognition and motion detection to trigger home automations. Battery life is apparently being designed to last several months to a year. A facial recognition doorbell is also in development. The camera could debut alongside the 2026 smart home hub.

Lastly, a so-called Apple "robot companion" is in the prototyping stage, targeted for a 2027 launch. It will feature a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a movable arm that can rotate and extend about six inches in any direction—nicknamed internally as the "Pixar lamp." Apple envisions it as an AI-driven household companion, powered by an advanced ‌Siri‌ capable of remembering information, engaging in more natural conversations, and presenting a "visual personality." The device could proactively interrupt with suggestions and be similar to OpenAI's voice mode. It will include Center Stage as well as joystick-controlled camera movement to show different parts of a room during calls.

