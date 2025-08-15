The MacRumors Show: Apple's Big Plan to Revamp the Smart Home

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through Apple's plan to focus on the smart home with a host of new devices and improvements to Siri.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

An upgrade to ChatGPT-5 integration is planned for Siri with iOS 26, aiming to improve reasoning capabilities. The next-generation version of ‌Siri‌ is now being tested with third-party apps including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. A more advanced large language model-based ‌Siri‌, which will be more powerful than the "personalized" ‌Siri‌, could launch as early as next spring. A visually redesigned ‌Siri‌ interface for iPhones and iPads is also under consideration for release in 2026.

The company is said to be recruiting engineers for its "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" team tasked with enhancing ‌Siri‌, Spotlight, Safari, and other services. This team is in the early stages of creating a "new ChatGPT-like search experience" and is even exploring the possibility of a standalone "answer engine" app.

The next-generation HomePod mini is expected to launch this year and will shift further toward the smart home. It will incorporate Apple's "S11" chip, a new Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E support, and potentially a second-generation ultra-wideband chip for enhanced spatial awareness. The refresh may also bring improved sound quality alongside new color options. Likewise, a new Apple TV is expected to launch this year with the A17 Pro chip and the new Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip.

Meanwhile, Apple's first smart home hub is now expected in 2026 and will feature a 7-inch display paired with an integrated speaker, taking visual cues from Google's Nest Hub with a square display, thin black or white bezels, rounded corners, and a half-dome-shaped base. Designed for shared household use, its interface will emphasize clock faces and widgets for core Apple apps, including Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes. ‌Siri‌ could feature a new visual interface, personified and inspired by the Mac Finder icon. The device will include a front-facing camera to deliver personalized content and features for each user, but it will not run third-party apps or have an app store. It is rumored to heavily rely on the next-generation version of ‌Siri‌.

Apple is also believed to be working on a Ring-style home security camera with facial recognition and motion detection to trigger home automations. Battery life is apparently being designed to last several months to a year. A facial recognition doorbell is also in development. The camera could debut alongside the 2026 smart home hub.

Lastly, a so-called Apple "robot companion" is in the prototyping stage, targeted for a 2027 launch. It will feature a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a movable arm that can rotate and extend about six inches in any direction—nicknamed internally as the "Pixar lamp." Apple envisions it as an AI-driven household companion, powered by an advanced ‌Siri‌ capable of remembering information, engaging in more natural conversations, and presenting a "visual personality." The device could proactively interrupt with suggestions and be similar to OpenAI's voice mode. It will include Center Stage as well as joystick-controlled camera movement to show different parts of a room during calls.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about some of the most important latest rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Wednesday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article51 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article125 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article190 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article84 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2

New Apple TV Coming Later This Year With A17 Pro Chip

Wednesday August 13, 2025 5:29 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip. There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use...
Read Full Article117 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.6.1 is Coming Today

Thursday August 14, 2025 7:29 am PDT by
In case you missed it — this is the post for people who mainly only read headlines — Apple has announced that it will be releasing iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 later today. Apple shared this information in a press release on its Newsroom website. The software updates will re-enable the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the United States....
Read Full Article58 comments
Tim Cook Apple Park

Apple Launching These 10+ New Products Later This Year

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:08 am PDT by
While the summer months are often relatively quiet for Apple, the company still has many new products coming later this year. Below, we have outlined at least 10 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each. This article was originally published last month, and it has been updated with the latest rumors. iPhone 17 Series iPhon...
Read Full Article51 comments

Top Rated Comments

neotint Avatar
neotint
56 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Dear Apple, a ton of your highest value, smarter customers, will never use OpenAI. Please leapfrog past the AI slop and create something truly new and innovative. LLM tech used far beyond its engineering scope is unwise and not useful to humanity.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments