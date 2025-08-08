iOS 26 to Bring ChatGPT-5 Integration to Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence will integrate OpenAI's newly launched ChatGPT-5 model when iOS 26 arrives next month, Apple has confirmed (via 9to5Mac).



The integration means Siri will tap into the latest AI model when Apple's own systems can't handle specific requests. ChatGPT-5, which OpenAI announced Thursday, offers enhanced reasoning capabilities and coding tools, and better voice interaction and video perception, compared to the current GPT-4o model powering Apple Intelligence.

Currently, ChatGPT can be invoked selectively within Apple Intelligence for tasks like web searches, document queries, and Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Users can access these features without an OpenAI account, although linking one enables subscription benefits.

Apple Intelligence will also gain new capabilities in iOS 26, including Live Translation for real-time conversation interpretation in FaceTime and Messages, plus Visual Intelligence upgrades for systemwide content searching.

When iOS 18 communicates ChatGPT, Apple obscures IP addresses and prevents OpenAI from storing user requests, and the same technique will be used in iOS 26 to maintain privacy. The software update will arrive alongside the expected iPhone 17 launch next month.