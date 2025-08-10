Report: Apple Testing Revamped Siri With Apps Like Uber and YouTube

Apple is testing a revamped version of Siri with select third-party apps, including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and a few games, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple also continues to test the new Siri with its own apps, he said. Apple's own example was an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps.

When it first announced the new-and-improved Siri at WWDC 2024, Apple said it would have better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls, with these features to be powered by Apple Intelligence and an upgraded App Intents system. The features will be available across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and Apple Intelligence has expanded to the Apple Vision Pro too.

In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new App Intents system will let you take action within apps entirely with Siri voice commands:

Here's what the new App Intents will mean: With nothing but your voice, you'll be able to tell Siri to find a specific photo, edit it and send it off. Or comment on an Instagram post. Or scroll a shopping app and add something to your cart. Or log in to a service without touching the screen. Essentially, Siri could operate your apps like you would — with precision, inside their own interfaces.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that his company was making "good progress" on a more personalized Siri, after it delayed the features earlier this year. He reiterated that the features are on track to launch next year, but he did not provide a more specific timeframe.

Gurman said the new Siri is on track to launch in the U.S. in spring 2026. If so, it will likely be released as part of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 next March or April. He said the new Siri won't be available universally on day one, so it might take time to roll out to some countries, just like Apple Intelligence overall.

Apple is considering limiting or disabling some new Siri abilities in banking and health apps, to ensure that Siri does not make the type of critical mistakes that have sometimes occurred during internal testing, according to Gurman.

If it works well, Gurman believes the revamped Siri would finally deliver the voice-powered reality that Apple envisioned nearly a decade and a half ago.