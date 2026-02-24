Tim Cook Warned by CIA That China Could Move on Taiwan by 2027

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook was among a handful of top tech executives who attended a classified CIA briefing warning that China could attack Taiwan by 2027, according to a sweeping investigative report by The New York Times ($).

tim cook data privacy day
The previously unreported briefing was apparently held in a secure room in Silicon Valley in July 2023. The meeting is said to have been arranged at the request of the then-commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, who had grown frustrated with the tech industry's reluctance to move chip production away from Taiwan.

CIA director William Burns and director of national intelligence Avril Haines reportedly presented the latest intelligence on China's military plans to Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Cook reportedly told officials afterward that he slept "with one eye open."

A similar classified session was said to have been held at the White House in late 2021, but executives left skeptical because much of the intelligence had already been reported publicly. Earlier that same year, a senior U.S. military official had told Congress that the armed services believed President Xi Jinping of China wanted his army to be ready to take Taiwan by 2027. From the report:

Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, ranked the U.S. reliance on Taiwan for semiconductors as one of America's greatest vulnerabilities. He wanted the industry to recognize the risk and support construction of U.S. manufacturing plants. Mr. Biden also wanted to provide $50 billion in government subsidies to build semiconductor plants domestically [resulting in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022].

"We were saying: 'This is crazy. We have to do something about it,'" Mr. Sullivan said in an interview.

The investigation reveals Silicon Valley's stubborn dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces around 90 percent of the world's most advanced chips, including all of Apple's custom silicon for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

A confidential 2022 report commissioned by the Semiconductor Industry Association and reviewed by NYT concluded that losing access to Taiwan's chip supply would trigger the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, with U.S. GDP falling 11 percent. Another report by Bloomberg from January 2024 estimated a conflict would cost the global economy more than $10 trillion.

Despite the warnings, the NYT investigation found that companies including Apple were initially slow to commit to buying more expensive chips from U.S. factories. Chips made domestically cost more than 25 percent above those produced in Taiwan because of higher material, labor and permitting costs, and TSMC's Arizona plants currently run technology a generation behind what's available on the island.

Apple has since taken steps, however. Last summer, Cook visited the Oval Office and committed to investing $100 billion in the United States, with the money being used to support TSMC and other chip manufacturers. Apple has reportedly also begun holding all-day engineering meetings with Intel to evaluate its manufacturing capabilities.

TSMC has now committed to roughly $165 billion in U.S. investment, including land for at least five additional plants in Phoenix. The company's Arizona facility recently produced Nvidia's first U.S.-made AI chip, although the report notes that even those chips still need to be shipped back to Taiwan for advanced packaging.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's government maintains an unofficial policy requiring TSMC to keep its most advanced manufacturing technology on the island. This "silicon shield" is designed to make the country too economically important to attack – yet Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that economic self-interest does not necessarily prevent military aggression. TSMC's CFO said earlier this year that its most advanced processes will remain in Taiwan for the foreseeable future.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, New York Times, Taiwan, Tim Cook, TSMC

Popular Stories

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article131 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Sunday February 22, 2026 5:29 pm PST by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Read Full Article47 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

Sunday February 22, 2026 8:41 am PST by
The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices. If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first...
Read Full Article103 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Apple's Low-Cost Colorful MacBook: All the Rumors

Friday February 20, 2026 2:37 pm PST by
Apple has been developing a more affordable version of the MacBook, and it's rumored to be launching in under two weeks. This is going to be one of Apple's most unique Macs, because there hasn't really been anything quite like it before. We've rounded up everything we know about the low-cost MacBook ahead of its March debut. Design Rumors about the MacBook's design make it sound a lot...
Read Full Article275 comments

Top Rated Comments

jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
40 minutes ago at 04:21 am
The previously unreported briefing was apparently held in a secure room
Apparently it wasn’t that secure.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
45 minutes ago at 04:15 am
a fun world we live in, where laws only apply to the average and the weak, while the wealthy and powerful do whatever they like

A silicon shield is better than nothing, but we're quickly moving in a direction where every country is going to need a nuclear shield to protect their sovereignty
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheColtr Avatar
TheColtr
46 minutes ago at 04:15 am
I don’t doubt that China would like to have control over Taiwan, that being said, why would control over Taiwan suddenly mean TSMC would no longer make chips for US companies when mainland China makes the vast majority of US technologies?

China likes having the world as its customer, what makes control over Taiwan different?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TFrank2 Avatar
TFrank2
34 minutes ago at 04:27 am

I don’t doubt that China would like to have control over Taiwan, that being said, why would control over Taiwan suddenly mean TSMC would no longer make chips for US companies when mainland China makes the vast majority of US technologies?

China likes having the world as its customer, what makes control over Taiwan different?
From what I’ve seen, the two major hypothesis center on a loss of expertise and supply chain disruptions crippling TSMCs long-term prospects post-invasion. Obviously, the devil would be in the details, which AEI attempts to get to below. Given the scale of the invasion, it’s also always possible that physical/human losses could factor in. Layer in the risk of sanctions, etc and the flow of chips to the US and Europe could be impacted. Hard to play out but it’s possible.

https://www.aei.org/articles/how-disruptive-would-a-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan-be/

https://www.trumanproject.org/truman-view-blog/saving-taiwans-silicon-scientists
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cesar Battistini Avatar
Cesar Battistini
25 minutes ago at 04:35 am
People still think Chine plays fair...

If you don't hate China, you haven't studied enough.
They destroyed multiple industries around the world with government subsides.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chfilm Avatar
chfilm
24 minutes ago at 04:37 am

Typical weak leadership from Biden. He was going to pay 50 billion while Trump forced the tech companies to do it themselves with tariffs. Now that's strong leadership!
no dude, that's more like communism what trump is doing!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments