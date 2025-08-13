Apple Launching Robot Virtual Companion in 2027

by

Apple is planning to launch a tabletop robot in 2027, reports Bloomberg. The device features a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a movable arm that can rotate and extend around six inches in any direction, allowing the robot to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking. Some people at Apple apparently refer to it as the "Pixar Lamp."

Apple Robot Emoji Feature
The robot will serve as a more interactive version of an iPad or an iPhone that Apple sees as a person-like AI-based companion. Apple is designing a new version of Siri for the device that will be able to remember information and engage in conversation. It will feature a "visual personality," with Apple testing an animated version of the Finder logo for ‌Siri‌'s look. From Bloomberg:

The idea is for the device to act like a person in a room. It could interrupt a conversation between friends about dinner plans, say, and suggest nearby restaurants or relevant recipes. It's also being designed to engage in back-and-forth discussions for things like planning a trip or getting tasks done -- similar to OpenAI's voice mode.

Apple's tabletop robot will support FaceTime calls with a Center Stage-like feature for moving around to follow people in a room. Apple may also implement an option for controlling the robot's display with a joystick, so it can be positioned to show different views of the room during a video call.

At the current time, the robot is in the prototyping stage so final decisions such as ‌Siri‌'s visual design have not been made. Apple is aiming for a 2027 launch, but in the past, products like these have been delayed. Apple hasn't even launched the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌, and the LLM ‌Siri‌ won't come until after that.

Along with the tabletop robot, Apple is working on a mobile robot with wheels and a large mechanical arm that could be used in manufacturing facilities or retail stores.

Tag: Apple Robot

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article185 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article276 comments
watchos 26

Apple Watch Series 11 Launching Next Month With These New Features

Friday August 8, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming. Faster Chip Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Read Full Article88 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Touchwood Centre Genius Bar

Two Apple Stores Permanently Closing Tomorrow

Friday August 8, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China. The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Read Full Article19 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
52 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Before launching robots, how about teaching iCloud Mail how to auto-sync notification badges between iOS and macOS? Or does that require quantum computing?
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
48 minutes ago at 11:43 am


Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
51 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Can apple just start by working on siri actually doing it’s main job and being a good voice assistant
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
47 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Apple Robot, what's my name? Apple Robot's reply: "Domino's Pizza is 3.7 miles away, I think"
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GumaRodak Avatar
GumaRodak
51 minutes ago at 11:39 am
What?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
40 minutes ago at 11:50 am
The comments on this site are funny.

It's "Apple never innovates anymore" vs "Nooo they are throwing things against the wall to see what sticks"

None of this has been publicly announced and like the Apple Car and portless iPhone that everyone was up in arms about on this site - some or even all of the above may die on the R&D floor.

Shame on Apple if they aren't at least researching the viability of what these potential products could be.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments