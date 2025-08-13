Apple Launching Robot Virtual Companion in 2027
Apple is planning to launch a tabletop robot in 2027, reports Bloomberg. The device features a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a movable arm that can rotate and extend around six inches in any direction, allowing the robot to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking. Some people at Apple apparently refer to it as the "Pixar Lamp."
The robot will serve as a more interactive version of an iPad or an iPhone that Apple sees as a person-like AI-based companion. Apple is designing a new version of Siri for the device that will be able to remember information and engage in conversation. It will feature a "visual personality," with Apple testing an animated version of the Finder logo for Siri's look. From Bloomberg:
The idea is for the device to act like a person in a room. It could interrupt a conversation between friends about dinner plans, say, and suggest nearby restaurants or relevant recipes. It's also being designed to engage in back-and-forth discussions for things like planning a trip or getting tasks done -- similar to OpenAI's voice mode.
Apple's tabletop robot will support FaceTime calls with a Center Stage-like feature for moving around to follow people in a room. Apple may also implement an option for controlling the robot's display with a joystick, so it can be positioned to show different views of the room during a video call.
At the current time, the robot is in the prototyping stage so final decisions such as Siri's visual design have not been made. Apple is aiming for a 2027 launch, but in the past, products like these have been delayed. Apple hasn't even launched the Apple Intelligence version of Siri, and the LLM Siri won't come until after that.
Along with the tabletop robot, Apple is working on a mobile robot with wheels and a large mechanical arm that could be used in manufacturing facilities or retail stores.
Popular Stories
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.
Faster Chip
Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.
The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham
Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...