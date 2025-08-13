Apple Launching Robot Virtual Companion in 2027

Apple is planning to launch a tabletop robot in 2027, reports Bloomberg. The device features a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a movable arm that can rotate and extend around six inches in any direction, allowing the robot to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking. Some people at Apple apparently refer to it as the "Pixar Lamp."



The robot will serve as a more interactive version of an iPad or an iPhone that Apple sees as a person-like AI-based companion. Apple is designing a new version of Siri for the device that will be able to remember information and engage in conversation. It will feature a "visual personality," with Apple testing an animated version of the Finder logo for ‌Siri‌'s look. From Bloomberg:



The idea is for the device to act like a person in a room. It could interrupt a conversation between friends about dinner plans, say, and suggest nearby restaurants or relevant recipes. It's also being designed to engage in back-and-forth discussions for things like planning a trip or getting tasks done -- similar to OpenAI's voice mode.

Apple's tabletop robot will support FaceTime calls with a Center Stage-like feature for moving around to follow people in a room. Apple may also implement an option for controlling the robot's display with a joystick, so it can be positioned to show different views of the room during a video call.

At the current time, the robot is in the prototyping stage so final decisions such as ‌Siri‌'s visual design have not been made. Apple is aiming for a 2027 launch, but in the past, products like these have been delayed. Apple hasn't even launched the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌, and the LLM ‌Siri‌ won't come until after that.

Along with the tabletop robot, Apple is working on a mobile robot with wheels and a large mechanical arm that could be used in manufacturing facilities or retail stores.