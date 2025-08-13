New Apple TV Coming Later This Year With A17 Pro Chip
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV that's slated for launch later this year. Information about the upcoming device that was found in Apple code indicates that it will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip.
There have been multiple rumors about a new Apple TV coming in 2025 with a new A-series processor, but it hasn't been clear which chip Apple would use until now.
The A17 Pro was designed for the iPhone 15 Pro models, but Apple still makes it for the iPad mini 7.
The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip, so the upgrade to the A17 Pro will bring substantial performance improvements. The A17 Pro supports Apple Intelligence, plus it can run console-quality games with advanced graphics effects.
Little else is known about the upcoming Apple TV, but it is expected to get an Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip. Apple might introduce the new Apple TV in September alongside new iPhone models, but it could also be held until later in 2025.
