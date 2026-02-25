iPhone Fold Crease Measurements Revealed as Device Hits Production

Apple has submitted production line orders for its upcoming foldable iPhone, effectively confirming that the device will launch this year, claims a Chinese leaker.

Apple Foldable Thumb
According to the Weibo account "Fixed Focus Digital," assembly lines recently received the orders from Apple, which has apparently allowed the leaker to learn the crease measurements for the device's 7.8-inch inner display.

The crease depth is said to have been controlled to under 0.15 mm. Crease depth refers to how deep the groove or indentation at the fold is. A smaller number means the crease is shallower and less noticeable to the eye and to the touch.

The crease angle is said to be under 2.5 degrees. Crease angle describes how sharp the fold line appears when the display is unfolded, which is measured as the angle formed at the crease area. A smaller angle indicates a smoother, flatter transition across the fold, rather than a sharp ridge or valley.

Unfortunately, competing foldable brands don't publish such crease measurements, so it's not easy to compare the figures against anything on the market. However, Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to feature a new type of display panel developed by Samsung that has never been used in a foldable product, and which has been described variously as being "virtually crease free" and having "no crease at all."

Separately, Chinese site UDN last year reported that Apple had solved "the crease problem" that has plagued most foldable smartphones, and the foldable ‌iPhone‌ will be the first crease-free foldable on the market.

Reports suggest Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display. The device is expected to adopt a book-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, rather than a clamshell form factor.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's first foldable will include two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, a single selfie camera on the inner display, and Touch ID integrated into the power button. The device could measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed.

Apple is expected unveil the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, representing the biggest form factor change since the original iPhone in 2007.

Tags: Fixed Focus Digital, Foldable iPhone Guide

Top Rated Comments

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
14 minutes ago at 05:47 am
Just remember that no crease at review embargo time isn't the same at no crease after 6 months of folding and unfolding.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MayaUser
12 minutes ago at 05:48 am

Just remember that no crease at review embargo time isn't the same at no crease after 6 months of folding and unfolding.
still...is better to begin from almost no crease visible
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y
Yourbigpalal83
12 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Wait im confused...when open its not going to have an internal front facing camera? i cant facetime on this thing when i open it?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
11 minutes ago at 05:50 am
I can't wait to see how the iPhold evolves as more details of unfold.

[Click to view video attachment]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unami Avatar
Unami
10 minutes ago at 05:51 am
Only no crease is a good crease. True test will be how it looks like after folding it 10k times. "Virtually creaseless" in a new device isn't really relevant. (although, 0,15mm and 2,5 degrees is not "virtually creaseless")
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nfl46
9 minutes ago at 05:52 am
This is definitely a day one purchase for me! I’m saying goodbye to slab phones. It’ll be similar to transitioning from a Moto Razr (flip phone) to the first-generation iPhone in 2007. After getting the Apple Foldable, I doubt I’ll ever use a slab phone again. I’ll just keep upgrading to the latest model every couple of years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments