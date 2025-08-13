Apple Developing Ring-Like Home Security Camera

Apple is still working on a Ring-like home security camera that will integrate into the Home app, reports Bloomberg. It's unclear when the camera might launch, but it could come alongside or after the smart home hub that's expected in 2026.



The camera will feature a battery that could last for several months to a year, and it in addition to being useful for security, it will be able to detect people and sense motion for Home automation purposes. From Bloomberg:



The device has facial recognition and infrared sensors to determine who is in a room. Apple believes users will place cameras throughout their home to help with automation. That could mean turning lights off when someone leaves a room or automatically playing music liked by a particular family member.

Apple is working on multiple types of cameras and home security products, including a doorbell that uses facial recognition for unlocking a door. Apple is aiming to establish a foothold in the smart home product market, competing with Amazon's Ring brand and Google's Nest brand.

The HomeKit smart home platform already supports cameras developed by third-party manufacturers, with Apple offering secure cloud-based storage through iCloud.