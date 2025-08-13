Apple Developing Ring-Like Home Security Camera

by

Apple is still working on a Ring-like home security camera that will integrate into the Home app, reports Bloomberg. It's unclear when the camera might launch, but it could come alongside or after the smart home hub that's expected in 2026.

homekit showdown redux
The camera will feature a battery that could last for several months to a year, and it in addition to being useful for security, it will be able to detect people and sense motion for Home automation purposes. From Bloomberg:

The device has facial recognition and infrared sensors to determine who is in a room. Apple believes users will place cameras throughout their home to help with automation. That could mean turning lights off when someone leaves a room or automatically playing music liked by a particular family member.

Apple is working on multiple types of cameras and home security products, including a doorbell that uses facial recognition for unlocking a door. Apple is aiming to establish a foothold in the smart home product market, competing with Amazon's Ring brand and Google's Nest brand.

The HomeKit smart home platform already supports cameras developed by third-party manufacturers, with Apple offering secure cloud-based storage through iCloud.

Tag: Apple Smart Home Camera

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article185 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article276 comments
watchos 26

Apple Watch Series 11 Launching Next Month With These New Features

Friday August 8, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming. Faster Chip Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Read Full Article88 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Touchwood Centre Genius Bar

Two Apple Stores Permanently Closing Tomorrow

Friday August 8, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China. The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Read Full Article19 comments

Top Rated Comments

dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
16 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
i’m open to apple expanding in the home category—i’m sure they’d do a better job than most (who have mostly failed); but i am desperately asking for a focus on existing software bugs before category expansion. i get they’re completely separate teams that have nothing to do with one another, but a man can still ask.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
12 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Due to how limited the list of smart devices that work with Home is (when compared to Google etc.) and products that are release by  in that department, are extremely welcome!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mka2802 Avatar
mka2802
12 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

How people react when Apple tries to make another product (it’s a diabolical crime to them)

How do people react? Since you're one of the first commentators? I'm curious
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

it could come alongside or after the smart home hub ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/08/13/apple-smart-home-hub-2026/') that's expected in 2026.
not expected, rumored.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments