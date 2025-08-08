The MacRumors Show: Talking Latest iPhone 17 Pro Rumors

As the iPhone 17 lineup's announcement draws closer, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show we discuss some of the most important latest rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.


The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to introduce a significant redesign. The device will move from a titanium frame to an aluminum unibody. As part of this new design, the rear camera array will be made out of aluminum and span the entire width of the back, with the flash and the LiDAR scanner moving to the right side.

To enable wireless charging, there will be a glass cutout in the aluminum chassis below the large camera bump. The Apple logo will move down to be centered to this glass segment, which will lead to some MagSafe accessories such as clear cases being redesigned so that the logo can still be seen.

A new cover glass with improved scratch resistance and a better anti-reflective coating are also expected. The new Pro models are rumored to come in black, white, gray, dark blue, and orange finishes. There are also sketchy reports of an iridescent-style "Liquid Glass" colorway.

The device is almost certain to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of memory – a 50% increase. Thermal enhancements are also expected, along with battery life improvements. All four iPhone 17 models that are coming in 2025 will likely have Apple's first custom-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 7 support.

Major improvements are anticipated for the rear camera system, with the telephoto making the jump to 48-megapixels to match the main and ultra-wide cameras. It could also have an 8x optical zoom instead of the current 5x. There are also reports of an all-new "pro" camera app and even an additional camera control.

The iPhone 17 lineup is now rumored to be announced on Tuesday, September 9. The series of devices could see a $50 price hike, but a base storage bump from 128GB to 256GB is possible for the iPhone 17 Pro. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

