Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

by

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products."

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1
A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. At these in-person gatherings, the expectation is that attendees will receive hands-on time with the new products that Apple announces next week.

Given this launch is described as an "Apple Experience," it appears there will not be a traditional Apple Event live stream. Instead, the new products are expected to be unveiled in a series of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website.

A new lower-cost MacBook will "very likely" be one of the new products introduced next week, according to Gurman. Rumored features include a 12.9-inch display, a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, and a variety of fun color options.

Gurman expects the iPhone 17e to debut by the first week of March. The device is expected to have four key upgrades over the iPhone 16e, including an A19 chip, MagSafe, Apple's C1X modem for faster 5G, and Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7.

Other potential products coming next week include an iPad Air with the M4 chip, an iPad 12 with the A18 chip, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Two new Studio Displays are reportedly in the works too, but Gurman said it might be "overkill" for those to arrive next week.

In any case, it sounds like Apple's next products are just days away. This launch comes after Apple released a second-generation AirTag last month.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Aiming to Release 'Breakthrough' New iPhone Accessory

Wednesday February 18, 2026 12:43 pm PST by
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report this week, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product. The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know Feature

Apple Watch: 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know

Thursday February 19, 2026 7:38 am PST by
Apple Watch is now eleven generations in, and packed with useful features that are easy to miss at first glance. To help you get more out of your new device, we've rounded up 15 practical tips you might not have discovered yet, including a few that long-time users often overlook. Bounce Between Two Apps On your Apple Watch, double-press the Digital Crown to see a deck of all currently...
Read Full Article33 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

10 Reasons to Wait for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:12 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article95 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article94 comments
Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature

Low-Cost MacBook Expected on March 4 in These Colors

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:42 am PST by
Apple will announce its rumored low-cost MacBook at its event on March 4, with the device coming in a selection of bold color options, according to a known leaker. Earlier this week, Apple announced a "special Apple Experience" for the media in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Posting on Weibo, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that the...
Read Full Article332 comments