Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products."



A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. At these in-person gatherings, the expectation is that attendees will receive hands-on time with the new products that Apple announces next week.

Given this launch is described as an "Apple Experience," it appears there will not be a traditional Apple Event live stream. Instead, the new products are expected to be unveiled in a series of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website.

A new lower-cost MacBook will "very likely" be one of the new products introduced next week, according to Gurman. Rumored features include a 12.9-inch display, a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, and a variety of fun color options.

Gurman expects the iPhone 17e to debut by the first week of March. The device is expected to have four key upgrades over the iPhone 16e, including an A19 chip, MagSafe, Apple's C1X modem for faster 5G, and Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7.

Other potential products coming next week include an iPad Air with the M4 chip, an iPad 12 with the A18 chip, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip, and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Two new Studio Displays are reportedly in the works too, but Gurman said it might be "overkill" for those to arrive next week.

In any case, it sounds like Apple's next products are just days away. This launch comes after Apple released a second-generation AirTag last month.