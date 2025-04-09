Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Cases Show Huge Cutout for New Camera Bump
Serial leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new image of some protective cases for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, and the large camera hole is certainly the standout feature on show.
The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to debut a major redesign of the rear camera bump, replacing the traditional square module with a horizontal, rectangular bar that stretches across the back of the device. This new layout resembles the runway-style camera panel seen on Google Pixel phones.
Apple's iPhones have maintained the same front-facing design language for several years, and the rear is one of the few remaining areas for meaningful visual evolution. Based on CAD renders and leaked parts, the updated bump retains the triangular triple-lens setup on the left, but now the LiDAR scanner, microphone, and flash are repositioned to the right, creating a more symmetrical design.
It's not clear what Apple's rationale is for the design shift, but it may allow for larger or more thermally efficient components, improved spatial separation of sensors for more accurate depth mapping, or simply more efficient internal packaging as Apple continues to shrink the main logic board.
The bump's uniform color, which is reportedly matched with the rest of the chassis, suggests Apple is aiming for a more unified and visually subdued design language than previously thought. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air around mid-September. For all the details, check out our regularly updated iPhone 17 Pro roundup.
Popular Stories
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes.
The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.
That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike.
Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass.
Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past.
The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
U.S. President Donald Trump "absolutely" believes that Apple could manufacture its iPhones and other devices in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today during a media briefing.
Leavitt was asked whether Trump thought that iPhone manufacturing is the kind of technology that could move to the U.S. "Absolutely, he believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have ...
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...