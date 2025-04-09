Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Cases Show Huge Cutout for New Camera Bump

Serial leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new image of some protective cases for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, and the large camera hole is certainly the standout feature on show.



The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to debut a major redesign of the rear camera bump, replacing the traditional square module with a horizontal, rectangular bar that stretches across the back of the device. This new layout resembles the runway-style camera panel seen on Google Pixel phones.

Apple's iPhones have maintained the same front-facing design language for several years, and the rear is one of the few remaining areas for meaningful visual evolution. Based on CAD renders and leaked parts, the updated bump retains the triangular triple-lens setup on the left, but now the LiDAR scanner, microphone, and flash are repositioned to the right, creating a more symmetrical design.

It's not clear what Apple's rationale is for the design shift, but it may allow for larger or more thermally efficient components, improved spatial separation of sensors for more accurate depth mapping, or simply more efficient internal packaging as Apple continues to shrink the main logic board.

The bump's uniform color, which is reportedly matched with the rest of the chassis, suggests Apple is aiming for a more unified and visually subdued design language than previously thought. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air around mid-September. For all the details, check out our regularly updated iPhone 17 Pro roundup.