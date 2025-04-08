iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Offer Dual Video Recording Feature in Camera App

YouTube channel Front Page Tech on Monday shared renders of iOS 19's alleged new design. The end of the video also revealed a new feature that is supposedly planned for the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year: dual video recording.



According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. This is a capability that is already available through select apps on the App Store, such as Snapchat, but it would now be available through the built-in Camera app. Samsung introduced a built-in dual video recording feature on the Galaxy S21 and newer.

Dual video recording in the Camera app would be useful for content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, allowing them to easily overlay a shot of their face over a world-facing video, so that viewers can watch them speak and react.

Skip to the 9:13 mark of Front Page Tech's video to hear about this particular rumor.

Apple should release all of the iPhone 17 models in September. It is unclear why this seemingly basic feature will allegedly require an iPhone 17 Pro model.