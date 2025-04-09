Apple Watch Could Get visionOS-Like Redesign, Apple Intelligence Support

by

The an upcoming version of watchOS will bring a visionOS-like redesign to the Apple Watch, much like the design updates coming in iOS 19 and macOS 16, claims Israeli site The Verifier.

apple watch ultra 2 new black
watchOS will eventually have "elements" of visionOS, including a look that is bolder, slightly transparent, and with a floating aesthetic. Buttons, menus, icons, and other user interface elements will reportedly be refreshed, with Apple "working on several ideas" for the Home Screen. The Verifier does not know when these design changes will come, as the features are allegedly still being developed.

The site also claims that Apple is working on Apple Intelligence features for the Apple TV and the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra will allegedly get a new, exclusive chip that will allow it to run ‌Apple Intelligence‌, though this is a questionable claim because Apple has been bringing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features to as many devices as possible, not restricting the functionality to its higher-end products.

Of all the devices announced since WWDC 2024, only the most recent low-cost iPad does not support ‌Apple Intelligence‌. Everything else, including the mid-budget iPhone 16e, features ‌Apple Intelligence‌. Allegedly, the Apple Watch Ultra will get ‌Apple Intelligence‌ first, with the feature set to come to other Apple Watch models "a year later."

As of right now, the Apple Watch models only have 1GB RAM, and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ requires 8GB RAM at a minimum, so that is another red flag with The Verifier's claims. The site says that ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features on Apple Watch will include notification summaries, the ability to create Genmoji, and a "new Siri" that understands user behavior and garners information from "sports activity, AI medical monitoring, sleep tracking, heart rate activity, and more."

It is worth noting that The Verifier doesn't have the best track record when it comes to rumors. Last year, the site said iOS 18 would get a visionOS redesign, which didn't happen. Other rumors that have not panned out have included Touch ID for the Apple Watch, a kids mode for the ‌Apple TV‌, the launch date for a new Apple Pencil, and several incorrect predictions about different versions of iOS dropping support for older devices.

Top Rated Comments

ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
40 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
But watchOS is already visionOS-like because visionOS is actually watchOS-like with those circular buttons and variable blur views. These rumors are getting weirder and weirder.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DogHouseDub Avatar
DogHouseDub
37 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
Change for the sake of change.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments