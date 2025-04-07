iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes.



The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user interface elements like buttons, menus, notifications, and more.

The most notable new detail in today's video is that Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser now believes that iOS 19 will feature rounder app icons, although he is not sure if they will be entirely circular like they are on visionOS.

Prosser said the rounder app icons are hidden by default on internal iOS 19 builds. Apparently, tapping on a squircle app icon results in it switching to the rounder design, following a brief animation. It is possible that Apple is attempting to hide this obvious design change from onlookers until iOS 19 is announced at WWDC in June

Another alleged change is the addition of a pill-shaped tab bar at the bottom of many built-in apps, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Messages, and Phone apps, among others. On the search tab, there is an elongated search bar, with a circular button to the left of it that you can tap on to return to the expanded tab bar. The video shows off a new animation when you switch between tabs in the bar.



In the Messages app, the search bar appears to be persistent.



The renders also reveal that Apple has adopted more rounded corners for some elements, including the Haptic Touch menus that appear when you long press on an app icon, as well as the volume and display brightness sliders in Control Center. Permission prompts for camera and microphone access also have an updated appearance.

Prosser previously shared re-created mockups of iOS 19's alleged Camera app.

The alleged design changes extend to the Settings app, which appears to have slimmer toggles, and to the default keyboard.



Last, Prosser said iOS 19 adds a subtle lighting effect to some elements, which contributes to the rumored glass-like appearance. For example, he said the default Flashlight and Camera controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen shimmer as you move the iPhone.

The first iOS 19 beta should be available immediately following the WWDC keynote on June 9, and the update should be released in September.