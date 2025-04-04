The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2025 Announced and iOS 18.4 Features

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the announcement of WWDC 2025, key iOS 18.4 features, and more.

Apple last week officially announced that its 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, June 9, and end on Friday, June 13. As with WWDC events since 2020, ‌WWDC 2025‌ will primarily be an online event that is open to all developers. We discuss how the event artwork appears to allude to the complete redesign rumored for iOS 19 and the recent report which claims Apple is working on an AI health coach feature for the Health app.

We look at the key new features debuting in iOS 18.4, including Priority Notifications, Apple News+ Food, Ambient Music, and more. The AirPods Max with USB-C also received a significant update, adding support for lossless audio, ultra-low latency mode, and more.

We also talk through a recent report which claims that Apple is still exploring solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for a future iPhone. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman about the controversy surrounding Apple Intelligence, what to expect from ‌iOS 19‌, and more.

