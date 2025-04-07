Apple Might Delay Its Rumored New Smart Home Hub Until Next Year

by

Apple's rumored new smart home hub command center that was expected this year could be delayed, pushing its release all the way to 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock 1 Textless
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple is "considering a delay until 2026" for the new smart home device. The main reason for the potential postponement is reportedly tied to "major engineering hiccups" with the revamped Siri voice assistant that will power the device.

Initially, Apple had hoped to release the product by now, and there were reports suggesting it might still arrive around the time of this year's iPhone 17 series launch in September. Now, those plans appear to be in jeopardy.

"The major engineering hiccups related to the revamped Siri voice assistant ended up delaying the product," Gurman wrote. "No big surprise there: The device will be primarily controlled by voice, and it depends on Siri and the underlying App Intents technology."

Despite the delay, testing of the device – code-named J490 – continues at Apple headquarters. A large number of employees are also reportedly testing the hub in their homes.

Gurman compared the upcoming product to the Google Nest Hub, suggesting it won't "make a big difference in terms of revenue" for Apple. However, he noted that it could set the stage for more ambitious products in the future.

One such future product, code-named J595, is already in development. According to Gurman, this follow-up device will add "an AI personality, additional sensors and a robotic arm that can maneuver the screen above your desk, kitchen counter or nightstand."

The delay of Apple's smart home hub ties in with the company's recent announcement that it needs more time to develop the promised more personalized version of Siri, which was previewed at WWDC 2024 last June. Apple stated these features would arrive "in the coming year," suggesting they won't be ready until sometime between iOS 19 in September 2025 and iOS 19.4 in March 2026.

