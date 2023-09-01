The MacRumors Show: iPhone 15 'Wonderlust' Event Announced
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk over Apple's recently announced "Wonderlust" event and some of the latest news about what to expect.
Apple plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple's September event is always an iPhone event, and this year, we are expecting the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max to be announced. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to be available in black, blue, gray, and silver.
The devices are apparently set to be accompanied by an all-new 1.5m braided USB-C to USB-C cable that matches the color of the iPhone it is packaged with. Apple may also offer an optional Thunderbolt 4 cable designed for the iPhone 15 Pro models. We also discuss the AirPods Pro refresh to add USB-C, price increases, and the potential short supply of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
