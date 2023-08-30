Kuo on iPhone 15: New Colors, Production Issues Resolved, and More
A day after Apple announced it will be holding an event on September 12, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared more predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup.
The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame, and Kuo said this change should contribute to the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models. Kuo said production issues related to the titanium frame, display panels, batteries, and a new stacked camera sensor for the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have all been resolved.
Kuo corroborated previously-rumored color options for the Pro models, including gray, silver/white, black, and blue. Notably, this means the highest-end iPhones would not be available in gold for the first time since the iPhone X. He said the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.
Kuo also reiterated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the last new model to enter mass production, so this device may have the tightest supply at launch.
All four iPhone 15 models are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while several other new features are rumored for the Pro models, including a faster A17 Bionic chip, a customizable Action button, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. The devices should be available to pre-order a few days after Apple's event on September 12.
