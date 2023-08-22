iPhone 15's Braided USB-C Cable Could Be 50% Longer
The iPhone 15 lineup could come with a braided USB-C charging cable that is 50% longer than the Lightning cable that comes with current iPhone models, according to new reports.
The length of the cables seen in recent reporting led some to speculate that they would be too long for an iPhone, but the latest information suggests that Apple plans to offer a substantially longer charging cable with the iPhone for the first time.
Apple device collector "Kosutami," who has revealed most of the details about the color-matched and braided USB-C to USB-C cables allegedly accompanying the iPhone 15 models, now says that the cable is 1.5m in length. The rumor was also shared by "Majin Bu," who added that the new cables should be much more durable. The longer cable will presumably necessitate redesigned packaging.
The Lightning cable packed with current iPhone models is rubberized, white, and just one meter in length. The new braided cables are expected to come in black, white, yellow, blue, and orange, at minimum, mirroring a new selection of color options for the iPhone 15 series.
Popular Stories
If you're on the go and want to play your Nintendo Switch on a larger display than the tiny 6-inch to 7-inch screen that is built into the console, you're in luck if you have a USB-C iPad. With an app and a couple of accessories, you can use your iPad as your Switch display, as MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera demonstrates in his latest video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, according to a rumor coming out of Asia. Twitter user "Majin Bu" first shared the information over the weekend, but was unable to verify the source of the rumor circulating on Chinese social media. Now, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" has affirmed that they have seen design validation...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
References to what are believed to be the "A19" and "M5" Apple silicon chips have been discovered in official Apple code. The references, found by Twitter user "@_orangera1n," indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple's chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the "A19," "M5 Pro," "M5 Max," and "M5 Ultra"...
With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the iPhone 15 models are able to charge at this higher wattage. At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would...
Top Rated Comments
[TABLE]
[TR]
[TD][/TD]
[TD][/TD]
[/TR]
[/TABLE]