iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

The iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes.



The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ at $1,099 to $1,199 and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max at $1,199 to $1,299.

The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new Pro iPhone models this year, reduced to around 77 million units in 2023. Initial estimates placed shipments at around 83 million units. This corresponds to a wider decline in the smartphone industry of more than five percent year-on-year.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was contemplating raising the price for both the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Analyst Jeff Pu has also said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models could be more expensive than the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models. Pu believes the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could be priced starting at $1,099, up from the $999 starting price of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are expected to be unveiled at an Apple event on Tuesday, September 12. With that timing, pre-orders would likely take place on Friday, September 15, with launch following on Friday, September 22.