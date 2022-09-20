The MacRumors Show: Sara Dietschy Talks iPhone 14 Features

YouTuber and content creator Sara Dietschy joins us this week on The MacRumors Show podcast to talk through our experiences of all of the iPhone 14 lineup's new features.

Now that we've had some time to try the devices, we take a deep dive into all of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup's improvements, including Emergency SOS via Satellite, Crash Detection, Dynamic Island, the always-on display, an enhanced front-facing camera, 48-megapixel Main camera, and new color options. We also take a look at battery life, experiences setting up eSIM, and some initial bugs, and weigh up who should buy each of the new devices.

See Sara's work on her YouTube channel and follow her on Twitter @saradietschy. Take a look at LAB22, her new range of accessories, on Moment's website.

Listen to The MacRumors Show via apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for immediate reactions to Apple's "Far out" event with Luke Miani.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Sam Kohl, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, Jon Prosser, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.