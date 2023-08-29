Apple Reportedly Plans to Announce New AirPods With USB-C Charging Case at iPhone 15 Event

All four iPhone 15 models launching next month are widely expected to be equipped with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Alongside this change, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that Apple plans to announce updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case during its event on Tuesday, September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater.



"To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port," wrote Gurman.

The report does not provide any additional details about the updated AirPods, so it's unclear if it is referring to the standard AirPods and/or the AirPods Pro, but both models will need to be updated with USB-C charging cases eventually to match the iPhone 15 models. Gurman and other sources previously claimed that the AirPods Pro would be updated with a USB-C charging case later this year, while hidden code-level references to new AirPods and a new charging case were uncovered in iOS 16.4 back in March.

It's also unclear if the updated AirPods will have any new features or changes beyond a USB-C charging case. The third-generation AirPods launched in October 2021, while the second-generation AirPods Pro were released in September 2022.

There are several other Apple products and accessories that will likely need to transition from Lightning to USB-C over time if they remain sold, such as the AirPods Max, MagSafe Battery Pack, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, various adapters, and more. Apple already updated the Siri Remote with a USB-C port last year.