Apple May Sell Optional iPhone 15 Pro USB-C Thunderbolt Cable

by

Apple may offer a USB-C data transfer accessory cable for iPhone 15 Pro models that is capable of Thunderbolt or USB4 speeds of up to 40Gbps. That is the latest claim made by Kosutami, who posted details of the cable on Twitter (now X).

TB4 iphone 15 pro cable

Leaked 0.8m Thunderbolt USB-C cable (Image: Majin Bu)

According to the leaker, the length of the cable is 0.8 meters, which is shorter than Apple's existing Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable (1.8m), and it is said to support charging up to 150W. Apple will allegedly sell the cable separately.

Given the expected switch to USB-C across all iPhone 15 models, there has been much speculation about which port standard Apple will use in its premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices to potentially differentiate them further from the more affordable iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will support "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. However, the leaked USB4 cable is based on the Thunderbolt 4 protocol, allowing it to offer equivalent speeds of 40Gbps, or twice the preceding USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.

As for the 150W charging claim (not 120W – a correction made by Kosutami in a subsequent tweet) this would make the cable capable of faster power delivery than Apple's existing Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable (100W), however that does not necessarily mean iPhone 15 Pro models will be capable of charging at this speed.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models would support faster charging speeds due to the transition to USB-C, while one rumor has claimed that at least some iPhone 15 models may support charging speeds up to 35W. Current iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster.


Speculation is still rife about the USB-C port capabilities of the iPhone 15 lineup. Rumors suggest the cables supplied in iPhone 15 boxes are limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds at a rate of 480 MBps, which is the same as Lightning.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be supplied with cables capable of USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds, as per Kuo's original claim. Images from ChargerLab suggest that some iPhone 15 models will include a Thunderbolt/USB 4 retimer chip, seemingly confirming the rumor of higher-speed data transfer for the Pro models.

Each iPhone 15 will include a braided USB-C charging cable in the box that is thicker (i.e. more durable) and 50% longer than the Lightning cable that comes with current iPhone models, according to reports. The cables are also rumored to be color-matched to possible new iPhone colors, coming in at least black, white, yellow, blue, and orange.

Apple will announce the new iPhone 15 lineup at an event that is expected to be held on September 12.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tags: USB4, USB-C iPhone Guide, Kosutami
[ Comments disabled ]

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article171 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 7

Tuesday August 22, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

Tuesday August 22, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299. The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new...
Read Full Article212 comments
1

iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Again Said to Be Limited to USB 2.0 Transfer Speeds

Thursday August 24, 2023 2:05 am PDT by
All iPhone 15 models this year are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time, and while USB-C has several advantages over Lightning, another rumor today suggests that Apple's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition. According to leaker Majin Bu, who has previously shared details about Apple's new...
Read Full Article358 comments
iPhone 15 Colors Mock Feature

Rumors Point to the Five iPhone 15 Color Options to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 5:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a refreshed selection of colors, with at least five different shades to choose from, recent rumors suggest. According to the Twitter leaker known as "Unknownz21," who has provided an extensive amount of information about Apple's upcoming devices, at least six different colorways were tested for the iPhone 15: These are the colors that ...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also said that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a...
Read Full Article212 comments