Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event Expected to Feature iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and More

Apple today announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Like last year, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

While the event is expected to be prerecorded, Apple is inviting members of the media to the campus to watch the presentation in person and to presumably have hands-on time with new devices after the products are introduced.

Apple's September event is always an iPhone event, and this year, we are expecting the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. All models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island, an updated 5G chip from Qualcomm, and most notably, a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will see additional feature updates that will not be available for the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models. A minor redesign is expected with slimmer bezels and slight changes to the curves of the corners, plus the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will have a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel frame.

We are expecting to see Apple's first 3-nanometer chip, the A17, included in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max, and rumors suggest that it will have an Action button instead of a mute switch. The Action button may be customizable, much like the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

While the Pro models will both get camera upgrades, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is expected to gain a periscope zoom lens that will allow for 5x or 6x optical zoom, up from 3x. The size of the hardware required for the feature will limit it to the largest Pro Max device.

Given all the new features the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max are getting, plus the cost of the upgraded 3-nanometer chip, base prices for these devices could increase. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ may start at $1,099, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could be priced starting at $1,199. Pricing on the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models is not expected to change.

Alongside the new ‌iPhone 15‌ models, we are also expecting the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new version of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

Apple plans to stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV app. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.