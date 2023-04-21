The MacRumors Show: Mark Gurman Talks WWDC 2023, Apple Headset, and New Macs

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through all of the latest rumors about the software updates and new hardware expected to be previewed at this year's WWDC, which starts on June 5.

Mark is known for his accurate insider knowledge about Apple's plans and he is behind many of the major reports covered here on MacRumors. He expects watchOS 10 to be the most significant update to the operating system since its debut, so he tells us more about what to expect and Apple's tradition of offering major hardware and software updates in tandem. He also gives us a clearer picture of what to expect from iOS 17 and macOS 14.

We dissect some of the major questions surrounding the two major hardware announcements anticipated for WWDC this year: the 15-inch MacBook Air and the "Reality Pro" mixed-reality headset. We also touch on the status of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, which has been rumored for over two years but has yet to emerge.

See more of Mark's work over on Bloomberg, subscribe to his weekly "Power On" newsletter, and follow him on Twitter @markgurman.

