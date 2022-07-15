The MacRumors Show: M2 MacBook Air First Impressions ft. iJustine

Justine Ezarik, also known as iJustine, joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss the all-new MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

Justine is one of the most influential tech YouTubers and has had a chance to test out the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ for almost a week. In this episode, we talk through the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌'s most important features and upgrades, including its design, display, color options, webcam, four-speaker setup, and more.

We discuss how the new machine faces up to full-time use, compare it to the M1 ‌MacBook Air‌, and consider who it is targeted toward. We also look at the SSD controversy associated with base model configurations of the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ and 13-inch MacBook Pro, and consider where the ‌MacBook Air‌ could be headed next, with rumors of a larger model with a 15.2-inch display and M2 and M2 Pro chip options on the horizon for early 2023.

Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel. If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for an in-depth chat with insightful display analyst Ross Young about the biggest Mac and iPad rumors for 2023 and beyond.

