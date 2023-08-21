iPhone 15 Could Come With Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables

by

The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus could come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, according to a rumor coming out of Asia.

iphone 15 color matched cables
Twitter user "Majin Bu" first shared the information over the weekend, but was unable to verify the source of the rumor circulating on Chinese social media. Now, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" has affirmed that they have seen design validation test (DVT) samples of the color-matched braided USB-C cables and they are apparently destined to come alongside the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. Whether the iPhone 15 Pro models will also come with color-matched cables is unclear.

With the exception of the black version, each of the cables has a glossy white plastic shell at either end. Unlike the Apple Watch magnetic charging cable and MagSafe 3, the braided USB-C cables feature strain relief tubes.

Kosutami told MacRumors that they are anticipating that these cables will at least come in white, black, yellow, purple, and orange color options. It seems that this orange shade will be closer to a pink, perhaps like the iPhone XR's Coral color option. Each of these cable colors should match up with a corresponding ‌iPhone 15‌ color option. A single rumor from February suggested that the ‌iPhone 15‌ will be available in Pink and Blue, but it is otherwise unknown what specific color options the new devices could come in.

To date, all ‌iPhone‌ models have come with a white cable featuring a white rubber jacket, regardless of the color option chosen for the device itself. Apple has gradually been moving to braided cables across most of its devices, and all MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with ‌MagSafe‌ 3 come with a color-matched braided cable, so doing the same for the ‌iPhone‌ seems plausible amid its transition to USB-C.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15
Tags: Majin Bu, Kosutami
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Zmmyt Avatar
Zmmyt
8 minutes ago at 03:54 am
Finally a reason to upgrade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video: How to Use an iPad as a Screen for Your Nintendo Switch

Friday August 18, 2023 12:31 pm PDT by
If you're on the go and want to play your Nintendo Switch on a larger display than the tiny 6-inch to 7-inch screen that is built into the console, you're in luck if you have a USB-C iPad. With an app and a couple of accessories, you can use your iPad as your Switch display, as MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera demonstrates in his latest video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Launch Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 15, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Might Support Charging Speeds Up to 35W

Thursday August 17, 2023 1:33 pm PDT by
With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the iPhone 15 models are able to charge at this higher wattage. At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 15 Cyan Feature 1

iPhone 15 Seemingly Spotted in Regulatory Database as Launch Nears

Wednesday August 16, 2023 8:53 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India's regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled. Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard...
Read Full Article40 comments
Twitter Feature

Elon Musk Plans to Remove Option to Block People on Twitter

Friday August 18, 2023 11:01 am PDT by
Twitter or "X" owner Elon Musk today said that the option to block people on Twitter is going to be "deleted as a feature" in the future, as it "makes no sense." Musk made the comment in response to a tweet asking whether there was a reason to block someone instead of muting someone on the social network. Mute and block are two fundamentally different features on Twitter. Mute prevents you...
Read Full Article360 comments