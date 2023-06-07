The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2023 Recap and Vision Pro First Impressions With Andru Edwards and Kevin Nether

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...