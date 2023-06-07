The MacRumors Show: WWDC 2023 Recap and Vision Pro First Impressions With Andru Edwards and Kevin Nether
Andru Edwards and Kevin Nether join us on The MacRumors Show this week from the Apple Podcasts studio in Apple Park to discuss first impressions of the Vision Pro headset and the wave of other announcements the company made at WWDC this year.
We talk through first-hand experience of what the Vision Pro headset is actually like, including comfort, control input, and mixed-reality experiences. We also touch on the Apple silicon Mac Pro, refreshed Mac Studio, and 15-inch MacBook Air, as well as some of our favorite new software features from iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma.
Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, take a look back at our final expectations just before WWDC to see how our predictions about Apple's announcements panned out.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.