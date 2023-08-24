iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

by

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors.

iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature
Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and at that time, we also said that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a space black color. 9to5Mac today said that it has also heard that Apple will be introducing a new dark blue color, which will be joined by silver, space black, and a natural titanium shade.

The dark red color that 9to5Mac suggested we would see for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ has turned out to be inaccurate, with Apple offering only these cool-toned options. Apple also does not plan to sell a gold ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ or Pro Max this year.

Gold has long been one of the colors that Apple has made available for the Pro iPhones due to the color's popularity in places like China.

According to 9to5Mac, the standard iPhone 15 models will come in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink, which are colors that we have seen rumored previously.

We'll get a first look at the color options for the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup in September, with rumors suggesting that Apple will hold an event on Tuesday, September 12.

