The MacRumors Show: WWDC Announced and the Latest iOS 18 Rumors

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the rumors surrounding WWDC 2024 and iOS 18.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place between June 10 and June 14. The event is almost certain to see the introduction of ‌iOS 18‌ and all of Apple's other major upcoming software updates.

‌iOS 18‌ is expected to focus on artificial intelligence features, likely powered by Google's Gemini. New AI capabilities are rumored to come to Siri, Messages, Shortcuts, Spotlight, Health, Apple Music, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, but the company is expected to stop short of offering a full-fledged AI chatbot.

Beyond AI, ‌iOS 18‌ will reportedly bring more flexible Home Screen customization, custom routes and topographic maps in the Maps app, "scenes" in the Freeform app, RCS support, new accessibility features such as a hearing aid mode for the AirPods Pro, and potentially a slight redesign inspired by visionOS.

